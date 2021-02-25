RAWALPINDI, Feb 25 (APP): The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan on Thursday held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February, 2021. Both sides reiterated that existing, mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings would be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.”