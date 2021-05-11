ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner in the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan has extended his heartiest Eid ul Fitr greetings to the Pakistani community in the UK and to all the Muslims across the world.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is an auspicious occasion and a day of gratitude for all the blessings that Almighty Allah continues to bestow upon us. This occasion also allows us to introspect deeply and resolve to uphold the pristine Islamic values of giving, empathy, compassion, justice and brotherhood,” a press release on Tuesday quoted the high commissioner.

Khan further said this year, Eid-ul-Fitr arrived at a time when the world was facing an unprecedented challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The disease has already claimed over 3 million lives globally. A large number of British Pakistanis lost their lives during the pandemic.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved families. May Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude to their families to bear these great losses. Ameen!,” he added.

British Pakistani doctors, nurses, and other key workers were among the first who lost their lives while serving humanity, he said, adding that they paid tribute to their sacrifices.

Similarly, he also commended the role of the British Pakistani charitable organisations that served food and looked after the vulnerable segments of the British society throughout the pandemic



“We are proud of our vibrant diaspora which has made tremendous contributions towards the socio-economic uplift of communities in Pakistan as well as the UK. They bind our two peoples together and further strengthen the socio-cultural fabric of our societies,” he added.