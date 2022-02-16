ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Wednesday said that Pakistan and Germany enjoyed close, and cordial relations since establishing the diplomatic ties in 1951 and over the years, these had grown from strength to strength.

The foreign secretary was speaking at a launching ceremony of Pakistan-Germany commemorative coin held by the State Bank of Pakistan, to mark 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-Germany diplomatic relations.

He said both the countries remained fruitfully engaged to promote cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade and investment, energy, environment, education, innovation, science and technology, and defence and security.

“The relations are reinforced by frequent high-level exchanges. Today, Germany is our largest trading partner within the European Union and amongst the biggest investors in Pakistan. It is also one of the most significant development cooperation partners for Pakistan,” he added.

Foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood said the people-to-people interactions and cultural ties between the two sides were also well cherished and deep rooted. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet-philosopher of Pakistan, studied in Germany and completed his doctorate from the University in Munich in 1908, he added.

The foreign secretary further said the study of German literature and philosophers, particularly Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, left an indelible mark on Iqbal’s thinking and poetic work.

Deputy Governor Dr. Murtaza Syed Sahib and German Ambassador Schlagheck were also present during the ceremony.

He said a sizable Pakistani diaspora in Germany served as a strong bridge between the peoples of two countries.

“The presence of a large number of Pakistani students in Germany is creating new opportunities for furthering cultural ties between the two countries,” he observed.

The foreign secretary said that the relationship between two countries stood taller and enriched, expressing that this bond would continue to grow further in the years ahead.

He said the commemorative coin was very artistically designed, with a keen sense of history.

This event was one of a series of activities that had been undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to celebrate over seven decades of the friendship, he added.

Last October, he said, the ministry and the German embassy organized a grand reception to mark the 70th anniversary where the foreign minister also inaugurated solar panels gifted by Germany to the Foreign Service Academy.

The foreign secretary further informed that there was a port call by the German ship Bayern at Karachi. A commemorative postage stamp celebrating 70 years of our journey of diplomatic relations was also issued.

These celebrations would contribute to building on the existing strong foundation of bilateral relations, he added.