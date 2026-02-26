Pak Forces give strong response to Afghan Taliban provocations

PESHAWAR, Feb 26 (APP): Pakistan’s security forces are responding with full force to unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime.

Security sources confirmed that 22 personnel of the Afghan Taliban regime have been killed.

They said an attempt by the Afghan Taliban to attack Pakistani security forces’ check posts using quadcopter drones failed. Due to the timely and effective action by Pakistan’s security forces, all quadcopter drones were shot down.

Security sources said Pakistan’s security forces continue shelling using both small and heavy weapons, adding that Afghan Taliban regime posts are also being selectively targeted through aerial drones.

According to security sources, as a result of the retaliatory action by Pakistan’s security forces, Afghan Taliban hideouts were destroyed.

Pakistan’s security forces precisely targeted and destroyed three Afghan posts, including two in Bajaur and one in the Chitral sector, they said.

The Afghan Taliban opened fire at various locations along the Pak–Afghan border, security sources added. In response, Pakistan’s security forces gave a strong and effective reply in the Nawagai sector of Bajaur, Tirah (Khyber), Mohmand district, and the Arandu area of the Chitral sector.