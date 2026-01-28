Pak Envoy launches commemorative activities of 75th Anniversary of Establishment of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations in Hong Kong

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 27 (APP) : Pakistan Ambassador China, inaugurated the exhibition titled “A Pictorial Depiction of History, Heritage and Diversity of Pakistan” in Hong Kong SAR, held in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Pakistan and China.

The event was co-hosted with JDB Group and Harvest Epoch Strategic International Investment Group in Hong Kong. A large number of Chinese children, including those in primary school formed a part of the audience. The event also saw active participation by China International Cultural Communication Center.

The project was originally conceived in 2020 and further developed over the last two years, resulting in eighty original collages, arranged chronologically across various themes and accompanied by Chinese translations. The collection was donated to JDB Hong Kong as a lasting cultural contribution.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Hashmi underscored the enduring strength of Pakistan-China relations, noting that the 75th anniversary commemorations began in Beijing earlier this month with the joint inauguration of the anniversary logo by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister alongside China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Ambassador noted that the collages offer a visual journey through Pakistan’s ancient roots, Muslim heritage, freedom movement, geography and landscapes, historic monuments, religious architecture, arts and sciences, sports, languages, and the diversity of its people, presenting Pakistan as a layered and evolving civilization.

He also pointed to cultural convergences between Pakistan and China, including shared heritage such as Gandhara art.

Ambassador Hashmi expressed sincere appreciation to JDB Hong Kong, Harvest Epoch Strategic (International) Investment Limited, the China International Cultural Communication Center, and partners in Hong Kong for hosting and supporting the exhibition.

During his visit to Hong Kong, the Ambassador also engaged with Cui Jianchun, Commissioner of Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong. He also had engagements on the business side, including with Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

He also paid a visit to Cyberport. All these meetings focused on further fortifying Pakistan-Hong Kong ties under the overall rubric of Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

APP/asg