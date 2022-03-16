Pak Embassy in Iraq arranges exhibition displaying Pakistani products

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Embassy of Pakistan in Iraq organized first ever three-day exhibition in Baghdad in which about 84 leading Pakistani companies and more than two hundred businessmen participated and displayed Pakistani products.

According to the press release, the opening ceremony of ‘Pakistan single country exhibition’ was inaugurated by Ayad Allawi, former Iraqi prime minister and Adnan Dirjal, Iraqi Minister for Youth and Sports on Wednesday.

The deputy secretary general, council of ministers, official from Iraqi ministry of foreign affairs, trade, president Iraqi federation of chambers of commerce along with large number of Iraqi businessmen, ambassadors and diplomatic community attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibitors are from different cities of Pakistan covering more than 20 sectors of Pakistani products including rice, sports, textile, food and grain, cosmetics, logistics, pharmaceutical, fans and surgical instruments etc.

The exhibition will pave the way for Pakistani businessmen to explore Iraqi market and increase trade between two countries.

The Embassy has also arranged B2B meetings for Pakistani businessmen and meetings with different chambers of Iraq.