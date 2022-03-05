Pak Embassy evacuates 1,476 nationals from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, March 5 (APP): Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine has safely evacuated 1,476 Pakistanis as it was working round the clock for nine days to ensure safe passage to the stranded nationals and students from different key cities, in the wake of flaring of the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

In a tweet on Saturday, the embassy said that 9 nationals were on their way while it was working continuously to evacuate the remaining 37 others.

Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine has worked round the clock for 9 days and safely evacuated 1476 Pakistanis. 9 are on their way, working with all sides to evacuate remaining 37 stuck in different cities.@SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk #Pakistan — Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) March 5, 2022

“Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine continues to provide all services from Tarnopil,” it added in a related tweet.