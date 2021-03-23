Pak Day highlights importance of resolve, determination: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem has said that the Pakistan day (March 23) highlighted the importance of resolve and determination needed for the progress of the country.

“Today we commemorate the day when the Muslims of South Asia finally vowed to extricate themselves from years of servitude,” he said in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The minister said, “On this special day our forefathers under the guidance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah finally decided they needed a homeland of their own for the generations to come. A homeland that would be governed on the concept of sovereignty of Allah Almighty and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S-A-W).”

Dr Farogh said that the passing of Resolution on March 23, 1940, that later came to be known as Pakistan Resolution was a watershed moment in the history of the Muslims of South Asia.

It took only seven years for the idea of an independent Muslim homeland to come to fruition and Pakistan finally emerged as an independent state on the map of the world on August 14, 1947, he added.

“Today we are facing challenges on multiple fronts. We are right in the middle of a pandemic that has adversely affected the economy and impeded progress on many goals worldwide.

We will only be able to disentangle ourselves from this unfavorable situation with the help of our resolve and determination,” he said.

He added that even in the face of these challenges we are working hard to establish the rule of law and to make access to justice expeditious and affordable for every single Pakistani.

He said that the government was determined to achieve the goals it set for itself and the government would succeed.