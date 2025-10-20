Pak–China Launch Revolutionary ToT Programme under PMYP to Build a Skilled & Empowered Generation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan inaugurated the Specialized Digital Skills Training of Trainers (ToT) Programme and the “Practice of Skills” International Digital Education Platform at the NAVTTC Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.

The initiative, launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, aims to train 200 master trainers and thousands of young Pakistanis in cutting-edge digital fields, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan. It marks a major milestone in the country’s efforts to build a technologically skilled and globally competitive workforce.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan described the launch as a transformative step for Pakistan’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector. He said the programme would not only empower trainers but also create a ripple effect by transferring advanced digital knowledge to youth nationwide.

“This initiative represents a significant step toward empowering Pakistan’s youth with 21st century digital and vocational skills,” Rana Mashhood stated. He emphasized that international collaboration was at the heart of this success, ensuring that Pakistan’s workforce remains globally relevant in an increasingly digital economy.

The ToT programme and digital platform are being implemented in partnership with NAVTTC, ITMC China, UNI Services International, and leading Chinese TVET institutions. This collaboration follows Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China, during which NAVTTC signed 13 landmark agreements with top Chinese institutions.

Rana Mashhood noted that these agreements have opened a new era of skills development, digital cooperation, and industry along with academia collaboration between Pakistan and China. He said they directly align with the Prime Minister’s vision of equipping youth with specialized, industry driven expertise that can enhance their employability both locally and abroad.

He further highlighted that the initiative strengthens both public yet private partnerships, expands NAVTTC’s outreach to the private sector, and deepens Pakistan–China cooperation under the CPEC framework. The programme’s international certifications and free online learning opportunities will make quality education accessible to youth across Pakistan.

Rana Mashhood expressed confidence that the programme would directly benefit thousands of young Pakistanis by providing them with modern technical expertise and better employment prospects. He also appreciated the support of ITMC China and UNI Services International, noting that their guiding motto “Service for the Youth, Service for the Future” perfectly reflects the spirit of the PMYP.

“This is where skills create opportunity, and education leads to empowerment,” he remarked. “Our goal is to build an ecosystem where young Pakistanis become the architects of a prosperous, digital future.”

Concluding his address, the Chairman extended gratitude to all partners, stakeholders, and participants for their dedication to youth empowerment. Reaffirming Pakistan’s long standing friendship with China, he declared.