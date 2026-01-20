Pak-China friendship a shining example of mutual trust

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 20 (APP):Commissioner Mardan Javed Marwat said that the 75-year-long friendship between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China is a shining example of mutual trust, sincerity, and cooperation, which has grown stronger with the passage of time.

He was speaking at a ceremony organized in collaboration with China Window to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations and the Spring Festival.

A large number of participants attended the ceremony, including DIG Mardan Region Rab Nawaz Khan, the Deputy Commissioner Mardan, senior civil and government officials, local notables, journalists, and people from various walks of life.

On this occasion, Commissioner Mardan also cut a cake. Javed Marwat extended warm congratulations to the Chinese people on behalf of the people and administration of Mardan Division, stating that Pakistan–China relations are not confined to government-to-government engagement but are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of both nations.

He highly appreciated the role of China Window in promoting cultural understanding and people-to-people exchanges.

Javed Marwat said that the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a practical manifestation of the historic friendship between Pakistan and China.

He noted that USD 26 billion has already been invested under CPEC, while an additional USD 40 billion investment is expected in the future. These investments, he added, will significantly boost Pakistan’s economy and create vast employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

He further highlighted that the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, established under CPEC, is the first Special Economic Zone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and serves as a milestone for industrial growth, foreign investment, and export enhancement in the province.

The Commissioner said that the Spring Festival symbolizes happiness, cultural richness, and new beginnings in Chinese tradition, and such events strengthen friendship between the two countries at the public level.

Earlier, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations and the Spring Festival, reflecting the shared joy and strong bonds between the two nations.

Addressing the ceremony, DIG Mardan Region Rabb Nawaz Khan said that the security of Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan and CPEC projects is being ensured on a priority basis.

He stated that the KP Police are taking all possible measures for the protection of Chinese citizens and consider safeguarding Pakistan–China friendship as their responsibility.