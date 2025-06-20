Pak-China Dialogue: ‘Soft Power’ key to counter disinformation; ‘Pakistani talent & Chinese technology an invincible wall

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Leaders, diplomats, parliamentarians, students and scholars gathered at the Pakistan-China Dialogue hosted by Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) under “Friends of Silk Road” auspices, focused on “Strengthening Mutual Understanding Between Pakistan and China and Building a Community with a Shared Future for Neighbouring Countries.”

Speakers celebrated the enduring “Iron Brothers” partnership, championed a multipolar order based on the UN Charter and highlighted President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a catalyst for peace, prosperity and regional connectivity.

The Dialogue was organized by Pakistan-China Institute together with a visiting high-level 5-man delegation from the Communist Party of China’s International Department (IDCPC) led by IDCPC Spokesperson & Chief of Information, Ambassador Hu Zhaoming.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, PCI Executive Director and Dialogue Moderator, opened the proceedings by noting that the historic Silk Road friendship between Pakistan and China “has never been transactional or tactical; rather, it is rooted in shared history, trust and a common commitment to uplift the wider neighborhood.”

He framed the Dialogue as part of PCI’s broader effort to amplify voices from Asia and the Global South, given the changing global scenario. Pointing to escalating Cold War rhetoric, he condemned the newly created US Congress’s “Countering PRC Influence Fund,” which authorizes US $325 million per year from 2023 to 2027 to “counter the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party and the Government of the People’s Republic of China” worldwide.

Mustafa called the measure “a Cold-War-era throwback that diverts resources from development and dialogue, precisely the opposite of what our region needs.”

Delivering the Keynote Address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of PCI, observed that the “global balance of economic and political power is shifting from West to East, heralding the Asian Century.”

He lauded China’s “peaceful rise as a source of strength for developing nations across Asia, Africa and Latin America” and thanked Beijing for its unwavering support of Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, especially last month in the face of Indian aggression.

Mushahid termed ‘Pakistani talent and Chinese technology an invincible wall’ for peace, security and stability in South Asia. Condemning recent Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, the Senator called the attacks “a flagrant violation of International Law and the UN Charter” and rejected narratives promoting a “new Cold War or so-called China threat.”

“Security is preserved through cooperation, not military blocs, or demonising countries through disinformation”, he stressed.

Ambassador Hu Zhaoming, Spokesperson of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), described Pakistan as “etched in the deepest hearts of the Chinese people,” adding, “China and Pakistan are like two sides of the same coin—you cannot choose one without the other.” Highlighting the BRI’s evolution since 2013,

Ambassador Hu noted that over 150 countries now participate in the initiative, which uniquely “promotes China’s own inland development while fostering global connectivity.”

He urged younger generations to “carry the torch of friendship forward.”

Speaking for the Government of Pakistan, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal, Minister of State for Climate Change, argued that the current world order is “visibly fragmenting,” while China consistently advocates multipolarity, non-intervention and equality among states.

“The BRI embodies this vision,” she said, “fostering a network of interdependent economies that choose dialogue over conflict.”

Former Foreign Secretary Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry echoed the call for cooperative paradigms during what he called “a time of flux where wars erupt and rules collapse.”

President Xi Jinping’s philosophy of “win-win cooperation and mutual respect,” he said, offers “the most promising foundation for a future world order when the dust settles.”

From the legal perspective, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law and Justice, emphasized that “security and stability are paramount” for CPEC’s success.

He championed “soft-power bridges” such as expanded regional-language media—including Balochi language broadcasts—to deepen people-to-people ties.

Malik also proposed Afghanistan’s inclusion in CPEC, calling it “a natural extension of the shared-future vision.”

The event was also attended by students and scholars from all the provinces representing different universities, media, think tanks, as well as representatives of Chinese companies working on CPEC projects.

Concrete proposals to jointly promote Pakistan-China ‘Soft Power’ were discussed, together with some upcoming events and conferences in this regard in China.