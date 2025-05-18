Pak-China cooperation in genetic research discussed

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):In a landmark move to bolster Pakistan’s capabilities in genetic research and diagnostics, the Ministry of National Health Services has unveiled a roadmap for strategic collaboration with China’s BGI Group—one of the world’s foremost genomics institutions.

The initiative was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Minister of State for Health, Dr Mukhtar Bharath, alongside the Executive Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The session focused on charting out areas of cooperation with BGI, as part of broader efforts to enhance scientific collaboration between the two nations.

Dr Bharath emphasized BGI’s prospective contributions to Pakistan’s healthcare landscape, particularly in the fields of genetic testing, rare disease research, and advanced diagnostics.

A major highlight of the meeting was the proposal for establishing a national gene bank, aimed at securing genetic data for future generations.

“Scientific cooperation between Pakistan and China marks the beginning of a new era for early disease diagnosis and prevention,” said Dr Bharath.

He underlined the importance of crafting a comprehensive international cooperation framework and assigned the NIH to spearhead the effort.

As part of this initiative, a technical team comprising two to three NIH experts will be formed to outline Pakistan’s strategic genetic health priorities.

The team will develop detailed recommendations to leverage BGI’s capabilities in meeting national healthcare goals.

In the coming weeks, a Pakistani delegation is scheduled to visit BGI’s advanced research facilities in China to explore their pioneering work in thalassemia, reproductive health, cancer research, and rare diseases.

BGI has extended a formal invitation for the delegation’s visit, which is expected to strengthen mutual understanding and technical alignment.

The collaboration is expected to culminate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Pakistan and BGI Group.

“This initiative will lay the foundation for a transformative shift in Pakistan’s biological research ecosystem,” Dr Bharath remarked.

The development marks a significant stride in Pakistan’s scientific diplomacy and reflects the country’s commitment to leveraging international partnerships for better public health outcomes.