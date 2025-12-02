Pak-China Armies’ joint military exercise Warrior-IX commences

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 02 (APP): Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China have commenced Warrior-IX, the ninth edition of their annual bilateral counter terrorism exercise between the two Iron-Clad Brothers.

“The exercise focuses on counter terrorism operations with the aim of enhancing interoperability, refining professional skills, and exchanging best practices in modern warfare,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Mangla Corps Commander, Major General Bian Xiaoming, Deputy Chief of Staff, Western Theatre Command, PLA, and other senior military officials from both Pakistan and China attended the opening ceremony of the exercise that was held at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

Pakistan and China enjoy a longstanding, time-tested defence cooperation rooted in mutual trust and strategic partnership. Exercise Warrior-IX stands as a testament to the robust military-to-military relations between the two countries and reaffirms their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security, it further said.