Pak-China agriculture forum held at Changsha

BEIJING, May 21 (APP):China-Pakistan Apiculture Forum was held in Changsha, China two days ahead of World Bee Day.

The forum is also a core part of the Training Course on Beekeeping and Honey Processing Technology for Pakistan which was undertaken by an agricultural group in Hunan Province, China and takes place from May 10 to May 23, China Economic Net reported.

On the forum, Pang Chunxue, Charge d Affaires of the Embassy of the PRC in Pakistan shared that the Chinese government is happy to share the advanced technology of beekeeping and honey-processing with Pakistani people to promote the beekeeping industry and improve people’s lives.

“The honey produced in Pakistan enjoys a good reputation for its unique taste and high quality for a long time but has been suffering from problems of low production, low price, and small scale. China has a history of beekeeping for more than 2,000 years and is one of the earliest countries in the world to raise bees,” she introduced.

Both China and Pakistan possess rich beekeeping traditions and have the potential to revolutionize this sector through collaborative efforts.

In 2019, each beekeeper brought 11.7 kg of honey in Pakistan on average, while the world average is 20.6 kg. FAO statistics show that about 390,000 people in Pakistan are involved in beekeeping and produce over 4,000 tons of honey annually. However, if modern production technologies and standard production procedures are adopted, the country’s honey production is expected to surge to 70,000 tons a year and create about 87,000 green jobs.

According to Ms. Nadia Rehman, Member Food Security and Climate Change, Planning Commission of Pakistan, both countries can engage in knowledge exchange, research partnerships, and technology transfer to fully realize the potential of apiculture cooperation.

“China’s expertise can be shared with Pakistan in terms of large-scale beekeeping practices, honey production, and value addition.”

Additionally, China’s experience in breeding disease-resistant bee strains and genetic conservation can greatly contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s bee populations,” she elaborated.

As of 2020, India is the country with the highest number of beehives, at around 12.2 million, but China outstrips India in terms of production volume, producing about 458,000 metric tons of honey in 2020.

Collaborative efforts can also be directed towards research projects that explore the adaptation of bee species to different regions in Pakistan, identify native plant species that support healthy pollinator populations, and develop innovative beekeeping practices suitable for local contexts.

Furthermore, the cooperation in apiculture between China and Pakistan goes beyond the economic aspects. It aligns with the broader goals of sustainable development, environmental preservation, and biodiversity conservation.

The exchange of knowledge and joint research endeavors will lead to improved beekeeping practices, disease management, and sustainable beekeeping techniques in Pakistan. By working together, the two nations can address common challenges such as climate change, habitat loss, and the use of harmful pesticides, promoting the well-being of bees and their crucial role in ecosystems.