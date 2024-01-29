Pak-Bahrain joint counter-terrorism exercise Al-Badar VIII commences at NCTC Pabbi

RAWALPINDI, Jan 29 (APP): The opening ceremony of the two-week Joint Exercise Al-BADAR-VIII was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of contingents from the Pakistan Army and the Bahrain National Guards.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Monday, Al-BADAR is a annual bilateral joint exercise in counter terrorism domain between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The Director General Military Training was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The exercise is aimed at nurturing of joint employment and interoperability, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the brotherly countries.

Both countries have displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from each other’s expertise and experience.