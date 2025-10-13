Pak Army’s team clinches gold medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 13 (APP):Pakistan Army’s team has won gold medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol – 2025 held at Wales, UK from 03-13 October 2025.

As many as 137 teams from 36 countries participated in the exercise and out of all these teams, the Pakistan Army team lead by Captain Muhammad Saad showed exceptional performance and clinched gold medal, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exercise has retained its demanding professional standards; patrols from all across the globe had to move tactically across inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of 60 km within 48 hours, completing specialist tasks in a contested environment.

It is indeed a proud moment for the whole Nation and the Pakistan Army, which is known for its professionalism and highest standards of training. Pakistan Army has always held the country’s flag high and will keep endeavouring in future as well.

This year, Exercise Cambrian Patrol celebrated its 66th year.