Pak Army relief efforts continue, aerial reconnaissance done to assess flood situation

RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP): Pakistan Army has continued relief and rescue efforts in flood hit Karachi where 3 Army field medical facilities established at Qayyumabad, Sarjani and Sadi town to provide immediate emergency medical care to flood victims.

Moreover, aerial reconnaissance was carried out to asses on ground flood situation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Pakistan Army Engineers troops filled breach of Malir Nadi regulating water flow towards Marwi Goth , MUI Goth, Dad bhai colony, Afridi colony, Gulshan-e-abbas and Madina colony to save local population from water flow.

Pakistan Army Engineer Equipment specially dewatering pumps were permanently kept at KE Grid Station for its protection against flooding.

Army Mobile Recovery vehicles were deployed at various choke points to shift vehicles struck in flood to keep flow of traffic.

Around 32 emergency medical and 56 relief camps were established in coordination with civil administration to help people in distress in various parts of Karachi.

Moreover, cooked meals were being provided to stranded people in flood hit areas.