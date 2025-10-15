Pak Army foils Afghan Taliban, Khwarij attacks at Chaman’s Spin Boldak area, kills 20 terrorists

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 15 (APP):Pakistan Army killed around 15 to 20 Afghan Taliban and Khwarij terrorists while foiling their coordinated attacks at three different locations early in the morning in Spin Boldak area of Chaman.

Security sources said that the effective and prompt response of the Pakistan Army forced the Afghan Taliban to retreat. Afghan Taliban and Khwarij terrorists are reportedly using villages and innocent civilians as human shields, they said.

The Afghan Taliban and Khwarij terrorists also blew up the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate from their side, the security sources said.

The blowing of the gate proves that the Afghan Taliban are not in favor of trade and local movement between the two countries.

The Security sources said that the Pakistan Army had also foiled an attack attempt by Afghan Taliban and Khwarij militants on the Kurram sector last night.

During the retaliatory operation in the Kurram sector, eight Taliban posts and six tanks along with their crews were destroyed, they said.

Several militants were also killed, and American-made weapons were seized by the Pakistan Army in the Kurram sector.

After the strong response from the Pakistan Army, the situation in the Kurram sector is currently calm. However, reports indicate that more Afghan Taliban and Khwarij militants are regrouping in Spin Boldak.