Pak Army establishes 212 relief collection points for flood victims

KARACHI, Aug 28 (APP):The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will visit flood hit areas of Sindh and also interact with ground troops busy in relief activities

The Pakistan Army has established 212 relief collection points to support flood affected people, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

As many as 81 relief collection points in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan and 17 in KPK are functioning.

Pak Army has established flood Relief donation account to help flood victims.

Title of Account – Army Relief For Flood Affectees (Askari Bank GHQ Branch)

Account No – 00280100620583

Details of province wise relief efforts:

Balochistan:

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps established relief camps in Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, lehri, Nasirabad, Bela, Uthal and Jafar abad areas which are providing food and other amenities. Free Medical camps are being established at Quetta, Muslim Bagh, sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Dobandi, lehri, Sadori, Lakra district lasbela for flood victims.

Punjab:

Rescue and relief operations carried out at Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Layyah where troops provided stranded families with food and other amenities. In District RajanPur, relief and rescue efforts were made through number of Helicopter sorties including Harrand tehsil Jampur, Nurpur Majhu wala teh Jampur , Mouza Kaan wala Teh Jampur, Mari Jampur, Darbar Sakhi Bor Jampur, Bambli Jampur, Basti Nokhami Jampur, Dera Dildar Teh Rojhan, Dera Jeewan Tehsil Rojhan, Chak Mat No 2 Tehsil Rojhan.

Sindh:

Pakistan Army carried out rescue and relief operations at Districts Khairpur, Larkana, Naushero Feroze, Shikarpur, Kamber Shadad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmor, Badin, Mir Pur Khas, Sanghgar, Mitiari, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Jamshoro, Badin, Sujawal and Dadu. 4 medical camps established at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot. More than 1700 patients were treated at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot.

KPK:

Relief camps accommodating 150 individuals have been established in flood affected areas of KPK;

Forward placement of troops has been carried out at Attock and Abbottabad. 4 field medical camps established in flood affected areas where 715 patients treated. 7 relief camps established for flood affected people in Charsadda whereas 3 relief camps established in each Tehsil of Nowshera District; necessary assistance being provided to civil administration.