Pak Army destroys Afghan Taliban posts in Arandu, Khurram sectors

PESHAWAR, Mar 10 (APP):The Pakistan Army has successfully destroyed key posts and centres in the Arandu and Kurram sectors during the ongoing operation Ghazab Lil-Haq, in response to the Afghan Taliban regime’s unprovoked aggression.

Security sources said the Afghan Taliban were forced to flee their posts due to effective attacks and retaliatory actions by the Pakistan Army.

The armed forces were targeting only Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khwarij hideouts as well as military installations, they added.