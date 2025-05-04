Pak army always ready for challenges: Aleem Khan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP):President of Istikham Pakistan Party and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that if the situation arises between two countries then in the battle field, Pakistan to defeat India and like the desire to have tea at the Gymkhana Club Lahore 60 years ago in 1965, the Indian warriors will have to again face the same failure.

He expressed these views while talking to various political figures at the Provincial Secretariat of the Istikham Pakistan Party. He said that India has been stuck in its own whirlpool for the past two weeks. After isolation in the comity of nation the enemy is destined to be the world’s laughingstock, said a press release issued on Sunday.

He further said that the Pakistan Army is always ready to face challenges and protect the homeland. Abdul Aleem Khan expressed determination that slogans of “Aay Watan Too Nay Pukara” will be raised from the streets and every patriotic Pakistani will stand two steps ahead of his Army.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan Army has a psychological advantage over the enemy due to its God-given abilities, courage and bravery. He reiterated that Istehkam-e Pakistan Party fully supports Government and Pak Army in the context of the current situation.

Abdul Aleem Khan was welcomed at the Party Secretariat by President Punjab Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, Central General Secretary Mian Khalid Mahmood, MPA and General Secretary Punjab Shoaib Siddiqui, Vice President Punjab Mian Junaid Zulfiqar, President Lahore IPP Malik Zaman Naseeb and former MPA Haroon Imran Gill. Moreover, Office bearers of the IPP Women’s Wing and IPP Students Forum also welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan.

A large number of local bodies’ representatives, former councilors and political and social leaders from various union councils in NA-117 called on Abdul Aleem Khan and expressed their gratitude for the completion of large-scale development works in Shahdara Town and adjacent areas. They especially offered thanks on the construction and renovation of GT Road, the long-standing problems of sewage, the up gradation of Pakistan Post Office, the construction of various roads and the elimination of electricity, water and gas problems in the constituency of NA-117.

On this occasion, political and social figures expressed full confidence in the leadership of Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and announced their joining the IPP, on which IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan embraced them with party flags.

The meeting participants appreciated Abdul Aleem Khan’s welfare activities and his efforts in bringing about a clear change in NA-117 in a period of one year and they presented sweets and flowers and raised slogans in his favor.