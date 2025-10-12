Pak Armed Forces destroy several Afghan posts, capture 19 key positions

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): In response to unprovoked firing by Afghan forces along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Pakistan Army launched a decisive retaliatory operation early Sunday, destroying several Afghan posts and capturing 19 key positions, besides inflicting heavy losses on Afghan troops and militants.

According to security sources, Afghan forces initiated unprovoked fire across multiple locations, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baramcha in Balochistan.

Pakistan’s armed forces responded swiftly and effectively targeted the attacking positions, the sources said. The exchange of fire soon escalated into a full-scale retaliatory operation that continues to target militant hideouts along the frontier.

The Security sources said that the Pakistan Army captured 19 Afghan border posts being used to launch attacks inside Pakistani territory. Taliban fighters reportedly fled, abandoning their posts and leaving behind bodies and equipment, the sources added.

Pakistani armed forces also destroyed several Khwarij command centers, including those at Durand Mela, Turkmanzai, Shahidan, Jandosar, and Kharchar Fort, they said.

The Taliban’s Manojaba Battalion Headquarters 1 and 2, Durrani Camp, and Leobund posts were also completely destroyed, killing dozens of Taliban fighters and Khwarij terrorists.

The sources said that the Manojiya Camp Battalion Headquarters, a central hub for Taliban coordination, has also been completely destroyed.