Pak Amb. highlights significance of upcoming OIC CFM

ISLAMABAD, March 2 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt Sajid Bilal Wednesday underscored the importance of upcoming 48th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being hosted by Pakistan on March 22-23.

The ambassador held a press briefing at the Embassy of Pakistan in Egypt regarding the upcoming ‘OIC 48 CFM’ to be held in Islamabad on the theme of “Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development” Pakistan Embassy posted on its Twitter handle.

Bilal said that the meeting was taking place at a time when the Islamic world was confronted with a plethora of challenges, including issues of Afghanistan, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu (IIOJK) and Kashmir and Palestine.

According to Egypttoday.com, an English news web portal of Egypt’s social affairs magazine ‘Egypt Today’, Pakistan’s ambassador said that it would be a distinct privilege to host the 48th CFM, in Islamabad on March 22-23.

The session would coincide with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s independence, he said, adding “We look forward to welcoming OIC Foreign Ministers to Pakistan on this special occasion.”

During its CFM Chair, Pakistan would endeavor to further promote unity amongst member states, advance the cause of justice for Islamic peoples, and to achieve the mutually reinforcing goals of prosperity and development for all the OIC states, the Cairo’ daily quoted Bilal as saying.

The ambassador further said that they would further build partnership across the Islamic world, and build bridges of cooperation to address the myriad of challenges confronting the Ummah.