Pak-Afghan Peace Jirga on March 31 to develop joint framework for peace

PESHAWAR, Mar 28 (APP): In the wake of ongoing tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a Pak-Afghan peace jirga will be held in Peshawar on March 31 to develop a joint framework to foster peace, stability and dialogue between the two neighbouring countries.

The Jirga will be held under the auspices of Aspire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Qaumi Islahi Tehreek (National Reform Movement), said Arbab Shezad Khan, former Chief Secretary KP and head of Aspire.

The Jirga will be attended by notable political leaders, tribal elders, religious scholars, members of civil society, business community and media persons.

“The peace jirga will focus on mutual respect, trust-building and serious negotiations for lasting peace,” he added.

Addressing a joint press conference along with head of Qaumi Islahi Tehreek, Haji Sohrab Ali Khan, Arbab Shezad said a joint declaration in favor of peace will also be issued at the end of the jirga, which will be sent to the governments of both countries.

The aim of the peace jirga is to create a common path for peace and stability between the two countries and to promote negotiations, Arbab added.

Arbab Shehzad Khan said that at present there is severe tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan and holding of a peace jirga is need of the hour.

He said that the culture of Afghanistan and Pakistan is almost the same, we also have religious ties and our languages are same.

He said that war is not the solution to any problem because if we see, talks are going on between the US and Israel, which attacked Iran.

On one side there is war and on the other side there are talks for peace. The solution to all problems lies in talks, he went on to say.

He said that unfortunately, no prominent personality from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or any political party has raised its voice for peace between the two countries.

Pakistan has served the helpless Afghans for 45 years and they grew up here and their generations were formed and today when they return to Afghanistan, they will be called refugees there too.

Arbab Shahzad Khan said that after the Pak-Afghan Peace Jirga to be held on March 31, peace jirga will also be held in Quetta and other areas in which all stakeholders will be invited and steps will be taken for peace to end the concerns spread among the Pakhtuns.

Participants will call upon the leadership of Pakistan and Afghanistan to immediately implement a ceasefire, de-escalate tension and resolve all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means.

There is need of the hour that efforts should be made for peace as soon as possible and lasting peace should be established for the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He added that those political leaders who have been playing a role for peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the past are also being invited to participate in the Pak-Afghan Peace Jirga.