Pak-Afghan dialogue moving towards final round

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): Despite the Taliban’s stubbornness, a final effort is still underway to resolve the matter through logic and dialogue, as negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan move towards the final round.

On the third day, talks between the two sides lasted for 18 hours, during which the Afghan Taliban delegation repeatedly agreed to Pakistan’s logical and legitimate demand for taking firm and decisive action against the Khwarij, TTP, and terrorism, sources said.

They said Afghan negotiators themselves believed it was right to accept Islamabad’s counter-terrorism demands. Illogical and illegitimate advice received from Kabul during the talks is key reason for the inconclusiveness of these talks, they said. However, Pakistan and the hosts still intend to resolve these complicated issues with prudence and sagacity.

The sources said the host countries also acknowledge that Pakistani demands are reasonable and legitimate.

The Afghan Taliban delegation is frequently approaching the Kabul administration and moving ahead under its directives. It would be justified to say that they are being controlled from Kabul.

The Pakistani delegation has repeatedly made it clear that it is in the interest of everybody to accept these demands and even the host countries have also explained the same to the Afghan delegation.

It seems that some elements in Kabul are working on some other agenda. But the stance of the Pakistani delegation remains logical, strong and indispensable for peace.