PAJCCI commend Railways over increasing its revenue, suggests launching of cargo trains

PESHAWAR, Apr 14 (APP):Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has commended Pakistan Railways over increasing its annual revenue to highest peak of Rs. 66 billion in nine months of current year and has suggested for launching of cargo trains to further piling up of earnings.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Coordinator PAJCCI KP, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said it is appreciating development that Pakistan Railways has increased it annual revenue to record height. The phenomenal jump in earnings reflect revival of people’s confidence on Railways in the wake of better management decisions taken by Chairman Mazhar Ali Shah and GM, Amir Baloch for provision of improved travelling facilities, opined Zia who is also Member Advisory Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Pakistan Railways.

He said Railways is safest and cheapest travelling facility in the country but due to some management loopholes, travelers had diverted to buses and other mode of travelling. If such decisions were kept on taking, more people will prefer travelling in trains and revenue will increase with passage of time, he opined.

Coordinator PAJCCI also suggested Pakistan Railways to focus on launching of cargo trains from Karachi to Peshawar for facilitation of business community especially those dealing in Pak-Afghan trade. He said Railways should also cater to transportation of loose cargo being sent by exporters and importers within the country.

By focusing on plying of cargo trains, Railways can triple its annual earnings from existing one besides providing relief to people especially business community who have to pay exorbitant rates to truck owners for transportation of goods. Zia said in the wake of increase in prices of petroleum products, fare for transportation of goods from port city (Karachi) to Peshawar through heavy vehicles has increased manifold, inflicting huge burden on business community of the country. Cargo trains by Railway will not only provide relief to business community but also contribute in increasing volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan by reducing transportation charges, he observed.