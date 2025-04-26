26.6 C
Islamabad
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Pahalgam propaganda falls flat: Pakistani Media outsmarts Indian Narrative
National

Pahalgam propaganda falls flat: Pakistani Media outsmarts Indian Narrative

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Pakistani media has strongly exposed the false narrative of the Indian government regarding the Pahalgam attacks, as India Today has admitted that Pakistani digital warfare has trampled Indian propaganda.
The Indian media is reportedly shocked by the coverage of Pakistani outlets, as Pakistan’s electronic media has not only responded to Indian claims in a befitting manner, but has also exposed the Pahalgam incident as a false flag operation.
In addition to the coordinated efforts of the electronic media, Pakistan’s social media has also played a significant role in dismantling the Indian conspiracy.
The incumbent Indian government is facing heavy criticism on social media, with thousands of posts and tweets using hashtags such as #ModiExposed, #IndianFalseFlag, and #PahalgamDramaExposed trending widely.
Moreover, a growing number of Indian journalists are now rejecting the official stance of the Indian government.
Pakistani electronic and social media have successfully thwarted the Indian government’s alleged attempt to mislead the global community.
It may be mentioned that Indian media has accused Pakistani media of fabricating a false flag operation in an attempt to garner international sympathy.
