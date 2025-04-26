33.8 C
Pahalgam Attack: Indian public, govt officials raise questions over intelligence failure

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): The Indian people and government officials are not only very angry but have also started raising questions about the intelligence failure in the Pahalgam attack.
Indian journalist Rahul Pandita remarked that the Pahalgam attack shows a clear failure somewhere within the Indian Army’s intelligence system.
Former government official Radha Kumar said that despite an alert being issued, the CRPF post was removed. “After one mistake, many more mistakes followed, just like what happened in Pulwama,” she added.
Colonel  ® Ajay Shukla claimed that the false claims of having ended terrorism have cost many innocent lives.
Another citizen, Siddharth Vardhan, said that India’s Home Minister is one of the most irresponsible people.
Gen ® V.P. Malik questioned, “What happened to Indian intelligence, and why did it fail?”
