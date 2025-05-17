30.5 C
PAF’s spectacular flypast marks thanksgiving ceremony in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): A spectacular flypast by the Pakistan Air Force illuminated the skies of the Federal Capital on Friday during a special thanksgiving ceremony commemorating ‘Marka-e-Haq’ (Battle of Truth) of the nation and Armed Forces.
The flypast is a demonstration of the Pakistan Air Force’s unwavering spirit of faith and profound loyalty to the nation, said a news statement.
More than just a display of strength, the aerial spectacle is a memorial to the historic victory and a symbol of national unity, showcasing the nation’s courage, resolve, and strength.
The Shaheens (Falcons) of the Pakistan Air Force have once again affirmed that the defense of Pakistan remains impregnable, while entire nation feels proud of their Armed Forces.

