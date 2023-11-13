PAF’s JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft participate in Dubai Airshow 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): Pakistan Air Force is poised for resounding participation at the prestigious Dubai Air Show 2023, featuring its highly advanced JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet alongside the versatile Super Mushshak aircraft.

The mega event that is scheduled to take place from 13-17 November 2023 marks the first-ever appearance of the PAF’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III aircraft in an international air show, symbolizing Pakistan’s commitment to innovation and excellence in aviation, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

The historic participation also marks a significant milestone for PAF, showcasing its cutting-edge aviation capabilities on a global stage.

The JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet epitomizes the pinnacle of modern aerial warfare technology. Equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, enhanced weaponry, and advanced electronic warfare systems, the JF-17 Block 3 boasts superior manoeuvrability, extended range, and enhanced combat capabilities. Its participation in the Dubai Airshow signifies the confidence PAF places in this indigenous marvel, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to fostering self-reliance in the defence industry.

Accompanying the JF-17 Thunder, Pakistan Air Force will also showcase the Super Mushshak aircraft, known for its exceptional training capabilities and versatility. This robust and reliable aircraft has been instrumental in nurturing the skills of countless PAF pilots, contributing to their excellence and expertise. With its remarkable performance and adaptability, the Super Mushshak has garnered international recognition as a trusted trainer aircraft.

The Dubai Airshow serves as a premier platform for aviation enthusiasts, defence professionals and industry leaders from around the world to witness cutting-edge technologies and foster global collaborations. PAF’s participation in addition to reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and promoting regional stability, is a testament to the nation’s commitment to peace through strength and its role as a responsible global player in the aviation industry.