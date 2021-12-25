PAF tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations on Saturday released a short documentary video to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The documentary highlights the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah illuminated the oppressed Muslims of the subcontinent with a ray of hope and united them as one nation to achieve a separate and independent homeland for them, said a PAF news release.

“It is because of Quaid’s tireless efforts that we are breathing in a free state today,” it said.

Quaid-e-Azam envisioned and founded a state based on the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice.

He also gave a sustainable vision to the Pakistan Air Force to be “SECOND TO NONE”.

The Quaid’s ideology, vision and guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline are a beacon for the country in its journey to become a great nation.