PAF Squadron gives aerial salute to Kazakhstan President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):A six-member squadron of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) extended a grand aerial salute to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In a magnificent display of hospitality and brotherhood, PAF aircraft provided a formal air escort to the visiting dignitary as he entered Pakistani airspace.

The grand welcome by the PAF is a testament to the deep brotherly relations and mutual respect shared between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

The formation leader extended a warm greeting to the visiting dignitary on behalf of the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan.