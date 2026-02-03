Wednesday, February 4, 2026
HomeNationalPAF Squadron gives aerial salute to Kazakhstan President
National

PAF Squadron gives aerial salute to Kazakhstan President

6
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):A six-member squadron of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) extended a grand aerial salute to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In a magnificent display of hospitality and brotherhood, PAF aircraft provided a formal air escort to the visiting dignitary as he entered Pakistani airspace.
The grand welcome by the PAF is a testament to the deep brotherly relations and mutual respect shared between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
The formation leader extended a warm greeting to the visiting dignitary on behalf of the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan