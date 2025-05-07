28.8 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPAF shots down 5 Indian fighter jets: Defence minister
Latest NewsNational

PAF shots down 5 Indian fighter jets: Defence minister

112
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP):The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets in response to India’s missile strikes inside Pakistan, Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif.
The IAF has received heavy loss with downing of jets including three Rafales, a Mig-29 and a Sukhoi SU-30, he told a television news channel.
Defence Minister expressed satisfaction over PAF’s retaliation to the Indian attack.
He said the country’s armed forces were ready to thwart the attack of enemy with full force.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan