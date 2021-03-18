PAF remembers 1965 war hero M M Alam on his 8th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday has paid tribute to the 1965 war hero Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam (Late) on his 8th death anniversary.

Alam achieved the remarkable feat of downing 5 Indian Air force jets in under one minute during the 1965 war – A record that remains un beaten till date, said a PAF press release.

The legendary PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an “Ace in a Day” on 7th September 1965.

In total he had nine kills and two damages during a period of 11 days. The war hero was honored with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war.

The war hero breathed his last on 18th March 2013, in Karachi after a prolonged illness.