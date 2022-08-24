PAF relief efforts in flood-hit areas underway in South Punjab, Balochistan & Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was actively engaged in providing relief and rescue assistance to the flood victims and should continue to work for their rehabilitation keeping its tradition of always remaining at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities.

The current relief operation was a practical manifestation of Pakistan Air Force’s resolve to extend support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need, a PAF news release said.

“PAF is undertaking relief operations in various areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab affected by recent heavy rains and flash floods.

Pakistan Air Force has also established various field medical camps where doctors and para-medical staff are providing free treatment and medicines to the flood affectees round the clock.”

During the relief operation emergency response teams of PAF have also distributed prepared food, rations and other essential items.

As a humanitarian gesture 1,174 ration packs carrying 13,200 pounds basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 695 patients were also attended by the medical teams of PAF.