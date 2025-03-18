23.2 C
PAF releases video tribute honouring 1965 war hero MM Alam

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a special video tribute to commemorate the 12th death anniversary of legendary war hero Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam (Late).
Air Cdre M M Alam achieved the remarkable feat of downing 5 Indian Air Force jets in under one minute during the 1965 war – A record that remains unbeaten till date, said a news release.
The legendary PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an “Ace in a Day” on 7th September 1965.
In total, he achieved a feat of 09 confirmed kills and 02 probable during a period of 11 days. The war hero was honored with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war.
