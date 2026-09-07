PAF pays tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed

KARACHI, Sep 07 (APP):The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices and gallantry of its “Shaheens” on Monday (September 7), observed as a day to commemorate the valour and sacrifices of the PAF personnel.

A solemn ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, recipient of the Nishan-i-Haider, where Air Vice Marshal Akhtar Imran Sadozai, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, was the chief guest.

Air Vice Marshal Sadozai visited the mausoleum, offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath at the grave of the national hero.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented a guard of honour and paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas sacrificed his life in the line of duty in defence of the motherland and earned an immortal place in the history of Pakistan through his courage and devotion.

On behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, a floral wreath was also laid at the mausoleum of Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

The PAF spokesperson said that the spirit of sacrifice and unwavering resolve demonstrated by Rashid Minhas Shaheed continued to serve as a beacon of inspiration for the “Shaheens” of the Pakistan Air Force.

“The sacrifice of the martyr is a shining chapter of courage, loyalty and devotion that continues to inspire generations to uphold the defence of the motherland,” the spokesperson said.

The Pakistan Air Force “Shaheens” paid homage to the spirit of sacrifice, courage and valour of Rashid Minhas Shaheed.