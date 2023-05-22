PAF pays tribute to 1965 War Hero Squadron Leader Sarfraz Rafiqui (Shaheed)

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday paid tributes to the 1965 War Hero Shaheed Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui for his unmatched valour and courage unleashed against enemy during the war.

While paying tribute to its Ghazis and Martyrs, Pakistan Air Force has released a special promo on 1965 War hero Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui (Shaheed), a PAF news release said.

Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqi, along with his fellow pilots shot down three of the four intruder aircraft of Indian Air Force, flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet on the eve of 1st September, 1965 at Chamb Sector.

Later, he was ordered to attack the Indian Air Base, Halwara while defending Lahore on 6th September, 1965. In this mission, Sarfraz Ahmad Rafiqi Shaheed led a formation of four PAF fighter jets.

After shooting down an Indian plane, the machine gun of his plane got jammed. Instead of fleeing from the battlefield, he ordered his comrades to continue the attack and despite being defenceless, embraced martyrdom while protecting the formation from the rear.

In recognition of his outstanding performance and courage, he was conferred with prestigious ‘Hilal-i-Juraat’ and ‘Sitara-i-Jurrat’ by the Government of Pakistan.