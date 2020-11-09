ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General of Public Relations on the 144th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal has launched a new motivational song “Shaheen-o-Mahi” to pay tribute to the great philosopher and thinker.

The song was not only a tribute to the poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal but also depicted Iqbal’s vision for the guardians of aerial defence, said a PAF press release here on Monday.

The main theme of this song was to acquaint the youth with the Iqbal’s philosophy of self-realization and bravery.

The song was sung by the renowned Pakistani vocalist Zaib Bangash.