PAF institutions’ students bring cheers among children in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): The students of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) schools and colleges have made indigenous efforts to bring cheers among the distressed children of flood affected areas while working shoulder to shoulder with the PAF personnel.

The students came together to raise funds on their own to buy treats, including chocolates, sweets and stationery items for the brothers and sisters in the testing times. More than 17,000 packets comprising sweet treats were distributed in the flood affected areas which brought back the lost smiles on the faces of suffering children, a PAF press release said.

“The students contribution was well matched at the time when the recent monsoon rainfall and the emerging situation of national level floods demanded great efforts and support for saving humanity,” it added.

“The activity is reflective of the PAF’s resolve of being the first responder to the nation’s call wherein the PAF has always stepped forward for conduct of relief activities to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by disasters and natural calamities,” the press release said.