PAF humanitarian, relief operations underway in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations are underway in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochtisan and South Punjab.

According to a PAF news release issued here on Saturday, the PAF Regional Commands and Bases are actively involved in provision of food, shelter, medical facilities and critical supplies to the flood victims in the disaster hit areas.

PAF has so far provided 4,848 tents, 377,457 food packages, tonnes of ration, and 231,693 liters fresh water for the flood affectees.

Moreover, PAF has established 45 medical camps where 56,559 patients have been treated so far. Some 20 tent cities accommodating 19,807 people and 54 relief camps have also been established.

The PAF helicopter and transport fleet also carried out 255 sorties and evacuated 99 people from the flood affected areas in last 24 hours.