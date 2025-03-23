PAF contingent takes charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Pakistan Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour at all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases and installations across the country on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson of PAF, the day-long celebrations started with special prayers after Fajr for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World.

To commemorate this auspicious day in a befitting manner, a Guard Mounting and Wreath Laying Ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of great poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers.

Air Vice Marshal Akhtar Imran Saddozai, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Officers, Airmen and Civilians of Pakistan Air Force.