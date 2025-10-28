Thursday, October 30, 2025
National

PAC Sub-Committee reviews pending cases of Housing & Works Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Sub-Committee-1, pertaining to the Ministry of Housing & Works, convened a meeting on Tuesday to examine leftover, pended, undiscussed, and pending audit paras.
The session also reviewed cases currently with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), along with those recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).
The meeting took place at Parliament House in Islamabad. Among the agenda items, the Appropriation Accounts for the fiscal years 2009–10 and 2012–13, as well as the Audit Reports for 2010–11 and 2013–14, were briefly discussed.
The Committee extended its full cooperation in addressing all the points discussed during the meeting.
Convened by Shahida Begum, MNA, the meeting was attended by the Joint Secretary (PAC), Secretary of the Committee, Auditor General of Pakistan, relevant Directors, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works, and other senior officials. Representatives from the FIA, NAB, and Members of the National Assembly were also present, among others.
