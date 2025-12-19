PAC settles all audit paras related to HEC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): An important meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)’s sub-committee was held, where all pending audit paras pertaining to Higher Education Commission (HEC) were resolved.

According to press release on Friday, from HEC side, the meeting was attended by Executive Director (ED) Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Haq along with officers.

The sub-committee expressed its satisfaction over the initiatives and transparency of HEC in the higher education sector and appreciated the performance of the team.

During the meeting, ED HEC, Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Haq assured the committee that all the recommendations of the PAC would be implemented in their true spirit.

HEC officials reiterated that new initiatives would be continued for the promotion of higher education across the country and further improvement in the sector.