PAA conducts Night Fire Emergency Drill at new Gwadar Int’l Airport

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): In a significant step towards enhancing aviation safety and emergency preparedness, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) successfully conducted the first night-time fire emergency drill at the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP).

The large-scale simulation involved a mock aircraft fire designed to assess the airport’s emergency response capabilities under conditions of low visibility and limited lighting. Firefighting and rescue teams responded swiftly and effectively, extinguishing the simulated blaze and demonstrating a high level of operational readiness.

The exercise rigorously tested response times and inter-agency coordination. Firefighting units reached the scene promptly, while seamless communication between the Airport Security Force (ASF), rescue services, medical teams, and other airport stakeholders ensured efficient management of the scenario.

A designated triage zone was established near the mock crash site to simulate the provision of first aid and the classification of casualties. Medical teams performed on-site evaluations, prioritizing patients according to the severity of injuries and delivering immediate care in line with international emergency response standards.

Supervised by the Chief Fire and Rescue Officer (CFRO), the drill also evaluated the field command structure and the implementation of the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP). Senior officials from PAA observed the exercise to assess real-time performance and identify areas for further improvement.

Special emphasis was placed on the functionality of lighting systems, visibility aids, and communication tools vital for nighttime emergency operations.

“This exercise reaffirms our commitment to safety and preparedness. The successful execution of a night emergency drill marks a milestone for Gwadar and reflects our broader objective to maintain global safety standards across all airports in Pakistan,” said a PAA spokesperson.

The Pakistan Airports Authority continues to prioritize safety excellence and resilience in aviation operations nationwide.