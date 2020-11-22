Overthrow of government with few thousand people live in paradise of idiots: Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR, Nov 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khan Khattak has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan never want to stop Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) from holding rallies but the reason is of the second wave of Corona in the country.

He said this in a joining ceremony at Nowshera Kalan in which PMLN stalwart Ghaffar Khan joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with his relatives and friends on Sunday.

He said that if the outbreak of Coronavirus spreads, the entire responsibility will be laid on the opposition parties. We have also suspended the ongoing public campaign and large rallies for the by-elections but the opposition is killing the people for the seat of power to hold public meetings in this critical situations.

He said that PDM’s rally in Peshawar proved to be the biggest flop show in the history and the people rejected the show of eleven parties. The parties that started the movement to overthrow the government with a few thousand people live in the paradise of idiots.

The government will not stop the process of accountability by being intimidated by the opposition rallies. The desire of the opposition for early elections will never be fulfilled said Pervez Khattak.

“I was supposed to hold a big rally today but because of Corona I have canceled all the big rallies and events as we are responsible and don’t want to spread coronavirus in the country”.

“The government has suspended all its rallies and public meetings due to second wave of coronavirus and also requested the PDM leadership to postpone their rallies and protests but the opposition is reluctant and playing with health of people”.

Pervez Khattak said that if the corona spreads further due to the irresponsibility of the opposition, then all the responsibility will be laid on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said that the opposition can convey its message to the people in other ways as well despite holding public rallies in critical situations.

He said that the administration did not close any road to stop the rally.

The motorway was closed due to security reasons so that no untoward incident took place. The opposition was given an open route for the rally on GT Road but only a procession of a few hundred vehicles can take them.

The government has no involvement in the failure of their rally but the people rejected it due to their policies and negative thinking said Pervez Khattak.