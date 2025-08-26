Overspeeding car race on Srinagar Highway kills pedestrian, teenage driver shifted to ICU

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):An overspeeding car race on Srinagar Highway turned deadly as a driver struck and killed an innocent pedestrian crossing the road near the G-10 service lane, while the teenage driver was critically injured and shifted to ICU.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the accident occurred on August 24, 2025, around 10:30 p.m., when a car driven negligently by Abdul Basit hit a pedestrian during a high-speed race on the highway. He said the 32-year-old victim died instantly, while the driver sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment.

SHO Ramna Police Station Tipu Sultan told APP that the teenage driver’s condition was critical and he was later shifted from PIMS to another hospital for intensive care.

He said that FIR No. 708/25 was registered at Ramna Police Station under sections 279, 322, and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Some residents alleged that two cars were racing on the highway moments before the accident. Umar Daraz Bhatti, a local driver told APP, “As soon as the night deepens, this deadly game begins on these wide roads. We drive in fear, knowing that not only are these reckless drivers risking their own lives, but they may also drag innocent commuters into tragedy.”

Another resident, Ibrahim Hassan, a government employee returning home after night duty said, “Despite millions spent on the Safe City project with cameras and drones, the system has failed to stop such dangerous driving. Instead of ensuring safety, it has left citizens more vulnerable.”

The official said ICT Police is determined to curb reckless driving and further investigation is underway.