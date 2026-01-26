Overseas Pakistanis valuable asset of country: Law Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Federal Minister Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset and true builders of the country.

An Overseas International Convention was organized by Hope of Overseas Pakistanis Spain in Barcelona, with participation from office bearers and representatives of Hope of Overseas Pakistanis from across the world, said a press release.

Addressing the convention, Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, stated that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset and true builders of Pakistan. He emphasized that their remittances play a vital role in strengthening the national economy and that the government is fully committed to addressing the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis.

The Minister acknowledged the consistent contribution of overseas Pakistanis during challenging times and reiterated the government’s resolve to safeguard their rights and enhance facilitation measures for their welfare.

The convention was also addressed by Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Syed Qamar Raza Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan Dr. Zahoor Ahmed, Consul General Barcelona Murad Ali Wazir, Patron Hope of Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Sajid Tarar, Chaudhry Amanat Hussain Mehr, Mehran Tarar, Saeed Sheikh, Chaudhry Sajid Gondal, and Member Pakistan Bar Council Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon.

Speakers appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis and congratulated the organizers on the successful conduct of the convention.