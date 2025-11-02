Overseas Pakistanis can now register, transfer vehicles via PakID app

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP):The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has introduced a new digital facility enabling overseas Pakistanis to complete vehicle registration and transfer processes through the PakID mobile application.

Talking to APP, Director of Excise, Bilal Azam said that the move would eliminate the need for expatriates to visit Pakistani embassies or send powers of attorney for vehicle-related matters. “Now, for registration and transfer of the vehicle, they can download the PakID app. From there, they can record their biometrics, and we will ensure the vehicle’s transfer,” he said.

He emphasized that submitting biometrics through the app would serve as proof of identity, making a separate Transfer Order (TO) form unnecessary. However, he urged both sellers and buyers to ensure proper documentation. “When you sell any vehicle, please ensure that you sign your transfer letter and hand it over to the purchaser,” Azam said, adding that both biometric verification and a signed transfer letter were legal requirements.

In another development, Azam announced a crackdown on token tax defaulters in Islamabad. The department has suspended and cancelled registrations of several vehicles, following multiple public notices and newspaper advertisements.

“We have issued notices to defaulters from 1980 to 2000 and, after due process, cancelled their registrations,” he said. A reinstatement process is available for affected vehicle owners seeking to regularize their status, Azam added.

The initiative marks another step in Islamabad Excise’s broader digital reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and convenience for citizens and overseas Pakistanis alike.