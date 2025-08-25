Overseas Pakistanis are pillars of national progress: Governor Kundi

- Advertisement -

BARCELONA, Aug 25 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that August 14 is not just a date, but a reminder of the sacrifices, struggle, and spirit of freedom achieved under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He stressed that Independence Day provides an opportunity to renew the pledge for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

He expressed these views as the chief guest at a grand ceremony organized by the Pakistan Federation Spain in Barcelona to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The event was attended by Pakistan’s Consul General in Barcelona Murad Ali Wazir, Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe Syed Ali Raza, Federation President Chaudhry Faizullah Sahi, Raja Mukhtar Soni, Hafiz Abdul Razzaq Sadiq, senior journalist Mohsin Raza, Ali Furqan, Haji Raja Asad, Shehzad Asghar Bhatti, Chaudhry Ishtiaq, and other distinguished community members. Renowned singer Qadeer Ahmed Khan also performed a patriotic song on the occasion.

Governor Kundi praised the contributions of overseas Pakistanis, terming them the “true pillars of national development” through remittances, investment, skills, and efforts to promote Pakistan’s positive image abroad.

He particularly lauded the role of Pakistanis from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the erstwhile tribal districts, assuring that the government values their sacrifices and is committed to facilitating their cooperation in sectors such as investment, education, and development.

Highlighting Pakistan’s current challenges, Governor Kundi said that the country is at a critical juncture facing issues of economic stability, regional peace, and social development. However, he expressed optimism that with the courage of its people, abundant resources, and the potential of its youth, Pakistan can achieve a brighter future.

He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for safeguarding national sovereignty. Appreciating the efforts of the event organizers, he said that uniting the overseas community with such passion and spirit was commendable.

He concluded by praying for Pakistan’s continuous progress and for stronger ties between overseas Pakistanis and their homeland.